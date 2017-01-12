Man shot, killed inside northeast Charlotte business identified

One person shot and killed inside a business in northeast Charlotte Thursday. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on the 4400 block of North Tryon Street.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Massaquoi Kotay.

Gonsahn Mattaldi was close friends with Kotay. He says he owned the convenience store where the shooting took place.

"That's our hangout spot and for somebody to come and invade that spot, it's like, what have we done," Mattaldi asked.

Police have revealed many details about what may have led to the shooting, but said they believe Kotay and the shooter were involved in an altercation inside the business before Kotay was shot.

A police source tells WBTV two men took off running after the shooting. They spent hours searching for them from the air and on foot without any success.

"We just pray that we find the people or people that did this heinous crime," Mattaldi said.

Mattaldi said Kotay was was a leader in the Charlotte's Liberian community. He leaves behind a wife, four children and ten siblings.

"What a guy. He was smiling last night. I didn't know that was the last smile I was getting," Mattaldi said.

Police have not released a description of the suspect of suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.