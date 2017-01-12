Denver woman charged with stealing diamond rings in Lincolnton

A Denver woman is charged in connection with the theft of diamond rings from a business in Lincolnton.

Regina Faye Hunt, 56, is accused of stealing two diamond rings from a business on the intersection of highway 27 and 150 in Lincolnton.

The rings are valued at $2,025.

Walter Hugh Belfield, the owner of the business, noticed the rings were missing on Jan. 6. He then called Hunt and confronted her about the theft. She admitted to having the rings and said she would keep them in a safe place. When she didn't return the rings, police arrested her and charged her with felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.

One of the rings was found at the time of her arrest.

Hunt is in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $3,000 bond.

