WBTV Speak Out Editorial: MLK Day in Charlotte

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

This Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Dr. King's life and legacy involved the pursuit of equality for all people. He is well known for leading nonviolent protest during the Civil Right Movement to address segregation and legal discrimination against African Americans.

In light of recent events here in Charlotte, we know that there is still work to be done on this front decades after Dr. King's assassination. This weekend, as the nation reflects on Dr. King's life and the work he did to advance American culture, the WBTV Editorial Board encourages you to get involved. Attend an event or serve in your community.

MLK Day is widely regarded as one of the nation's largest days of service. Because it’s a federal holiday, many of us will have the day off and urge you to make it a day *on*.

There are all kinds of opportunities and celebrations across the country, but the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County has a put together a weekend of events *here*, so you don't have to go far to participate. There's a holiday parade, opportunities to serve, student performances, art displays and much more. Just go to "charlottenc.gov" and click "events" for a full list of all that's happening.

We’re fortunate to live in an area committed to celebrating Dr. King's life, legacy and values. He encouraged people from diverse backgrounds to come together in the spirit of peace and love. As our nation observes the holiday and the character of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, let us all get involved and continue to advance this mission for generations to come.

