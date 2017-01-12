Clover teen pleads guilty in 2015 arson case, gets 25 years

One home Adkins is accused of setting fire to

A Clover teen was sentenced to 25 years in prison for burglary and setting three homes on fire in 2015.

Matthew Thomas Adkins, 16 at the time of the arson, apologized to the victims in court Thursday during a sentencing hearing. Adkins has several mental disorders, according to his lawyer.

Investigators said Adkins set fire to his home, with his family still inside.

On March 8, 2015, police and firemen responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Calhoun Street. While in the area, officers noticed smoke coming from a nearby home on Smith Street. One of the homes was destroyed, the other suffered heavy damage.

The next day, police got word of a burglary at another home in the 200 block of Pressley Street. Due to the close proximity of the fires and the burglary, police said they realized all three were connected.

Adkins, who lived on Pressley Street, was named as a suspect. Investigators immediately began working to connect him to or exclude him from the crimes.

On March 14, police said a third fire was reported at Adkins' home. After investigators determined the origin of that fire, Adkins was taken into custody.

Additional evidence then came to light, police said, and he was charged for the previous fires and burglary.

Police charged Adkins as an adult and "the sole person responsible" for the offenses.

Adkins pleaded guilty but mentally ill in 2016, but his sentencing was deferred.

In court Thursday, a victim recalled the fear in the neighborhood about two years ago.

“They didn’t know who would strike next, where they would strike next, if they could be the next victims,” said Cathy Norman.

Norman showed WBTV pictures of the damage to her childhood home. While the fire was difficult financially, it’s memories that Norman cannot replace.

“I have my sister’s wedding portrait. I have baby’s breath off of my mother’s grave. These are things that just cannot be replaced,” Norman said.

While addressing the court, Norman told a judge she feels safe knowing that Adkins is locked up.

Adkins' lawyer said the teen was born with fetal alcohol syndrome, and has mental issues like an impulse disorder. Through a letter, the now 17-year-old told the court that he would “take it all back if he could.”

“I regret what I did to the victims and my family. I acted without regard to all the time and work they put into the things I destroyed,” Adkins said.

Prosecutors were concerned Adkins might get into more trouble after release.

“We have to forecast his behavior and that’s not a science, there’s no math that you can apply to that, his situation and say with certainty, he is going to do this again, or he isn’t going to do this again,” said Solicitor Kevin Brackett.

Norman said she was glad to have a resolution, but added she has no hate in her heart for the teen that took so much.

“We’re all human, we all make mistakes. God has grace for everybody,” Norman said.

Adkins will be on probation once he is released. If he violates probation, he will be sent back to prison for an additional 15 years.

