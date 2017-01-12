Salisbury man shot 10 times in deadly officer-involved shooting, autopsy shows

A Salisbury man killed in an officer-involved shooting in November was shot 10 times, an autopsy report revealed Thursday.

The toxicology report released by the medical examiner's office revealed that the man killed, 22-year-old Ferguson Laurent Jr., did not have drugs tested for in his system at the time of the shooting. The toxicology tested for benzodiazepines, cocaine, ethanol, gabapentin and opiates.

Around 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers went to a home along the 600-block of E. Lafayette Street in Salisbury to serve a "no-knock" search warrant, which was the result of a three-month-long investigation.

When officers entered the home, they said Laurent fired at least one shot at them and that one officer returned fire. Laurent was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. No officers were hurt in the incident.

An autopsy report shows Laurent was shot in the head, chest, arms, leg and torso. His cause of death is listed as "multiple gunshot wounds."

The officers were part of the Special Response Unit and were not wearing body cameras during the shooting, police say.

Police identified the officer involved in the shooting as K. Boehm.

Due to the circumstances of the incident, the SBI is leading the investigation into the shooting. The Salisbury Police Department says they have not yet been provided Laurent's autopsy results, and that it would be "inappropriate" for them to comment on the case at this time.

"The investigation into the matter was turned over to the State Bureau of Investigations the day of the incident and once their investigation is completed and reviewed by the District Attorney, we expect further details to be shared with the SPD for use in the internal administrative investigation," Chief J.P. Stokes with the Salisbury Police Department says.

Officials said Boehm has been with the department since 2008 and was involved in a fatal shooting in 2010. The SBI investigated that incident and found it to be justified. He has one suspension for a driving infraction.

