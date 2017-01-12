Recipe: Reid's Fine Foods shares 3 healthy recipes

(WBTV) CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
Chef Lewis Donald of Reid's Fine Foods shared his recipes for Olive Oil Poached Scottish Salmon, Coconut Creamed Corn, and Kale and Shaved Brussels Spouts Salad as part of Morning Break's 30 Days of Healthy Eating.
Olive Oil Poached Scottish Salmon
Ingredients
- 10 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 large sprig fresh rosemary
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and lightly crushed
- About 3 cups olive oil, more to cover fish
- 1.5 pounds Scottish salmon filet, cut into 4 pieces, at room temperature
- 2 lemons, one cut into wedges for garnish
- Salt, black pepper to taste
- Minced parsley, chives or another fresh herb, for garnish
Directions:
- Combine thyme, rosemary, garlic and oil in a pot just wide enough to hold fish in a single layer without touching. (When fish is added, oil should cover it, so it is better to use more oil than not enough.)
- Peel 1 lemon, using a vegetable peeler to remove yellow part only, in strips. Add peel to oil.
- Season fish on both sides with salt and pepper.
- Fit skillet with a deep-frying thermometer and heat oil to 180 degrees over medium-low heat. Reduce heat and monitor temperature, adjusting until temperature is a stable 180, with small bubbles occasionally rising to surface.
- When temperature is stable, add fish. Oil temperature will drop, so raise heat slightly (never above medium-low) just until it reaches 180 again; then reduce.
- Cook fish 13 to 15 minutes, until top is completely opaque and flakes easily with a fork.
- Remove to a plate lined with paper towels, let drain. Place on serving platter, sprinkle with herbs, and serve immediately with lemon wedges.
Kale & Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Toasted Pecans
Ingredients
- 2 cups brussels sprouts, shaved using a mandolin
- 4 cups chopped kale
- ½ cup pickled red onion
- ¾ cup toasted pecans
- ½ cup golden raisins
- ¾ shredded carrots
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- Juice of 2 lemons
- ½ cup Arbol Pepper Cloister Honey (available at Reid’s)
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions
- Place all ingredients into a mixing bowl, except honey and vinegar.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the honey and vinegar with a pinch of cayenne, salt and pepper.
- Pour dressing over the salad ingredients and toss lightly by hand.
Coconut Creamed Corn
Ingredients
- 8 ears of corn
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 2 13.5-ounce cans of coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons of cilantro
- Juice of 1 lime
- 3 tablespoons corn meal
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions
- Sauté onions in coconut oil until translucent. Add fresh corn and coconut milk.
- Bring to a simmer, lightly rain in the cornmeal while whisking. Turn heat down while it thickens, stirring often.
- Finish with fresh herbs, lime juice, salt and pepper.
