Morning Motivation: The Power of Forwardness

It is impossible to forge forward or to even extend our lives forward without discipline.

As we have set plans, goals, and resolutions for 2017, and many of us have made impressive lists, nothing will manifest until we use sound and intense discipline. Discipline is the power and ability to do what is necessary even when you don't want to do it. Discipline is intended to keep you motivated and grounded, flowing forward towards the things you desire most.

Without discipline, nothing can be achieved and with discipline, all things can be accomplished.

All discipline may seem painful, unpleasant, but in the long term, you will be rewarded if you don't quit.

Discipline helps you to establish boundaries for you, life which would have never been put into place.

Discipline helps to shield you from failure and disappointment keeping you focused.

With discipline the sky is the limit and the results you desire most are within reach. Cast a spotlight on your ability to manifest the results you desire most. Life is possible and so are you. Live disciplined.

