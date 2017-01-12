Police identify man fatally struck by train in Rock Hill

A person found dead on railroad tracks in Rock Hill Wednesday evening has been identified by Rock Hill police as Donne Smith, 57.

Police say they were called to the 1200 block of E. White Street around 6 p.m. after a passerby saw the man. An investigation revealed the man had been sleeping on the track bed overnight and was struck by a passing train around 5 that morning.

"The 57-year-old male was trespassing on the Norfolk Southern Rail Line at the time he was struck," Rock Hill police say.

