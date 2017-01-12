Molly's Kids: Mooresville mom introduces her son who lives with Autism

Daniel Berry is from Mooresville. He just turned 4 years old, loves NASCAR, PAW Patrol and all Disney Cars.

“But that’s about it,” mom Jennifer Dalton says. “Daniel was diagnosed with autism at the age of one. At four years old, he remains non-verbal and isn’t yet potty-trained.”

Like many parents of children who live with autism, Jennifer said therapies are expensive and riddled with insurance issues.

“My husband, Preston, is the only one working in our household. He’s a mechanic in Concord,” she said. “He does a great job and Daniel gets therapies, but it can be very frustrating."

Jennifer says Daniel is doing better, slowly but surely.

“He is learning to wash his hands," she said. "He can climb up on a stool and turn on the water. He is also trying to learn to dress himself. This year he’s at Lakeshore Elementary in Mooresville. They have a preschool for children with autism or special needs. It has been great.”

Daniel has a 5-year-old brother named Preston, who he adores. Jennifer said Autism Speaks Carolinas Chapter is exceptionally helpful.

In talking with Jennifer, you can tell she doesn’t want to appear like things are difficult. But what she said next gave reality away.

“I had to teach myself to stay off Facebook,” she said. She said it almost casually. I asked what she meant.

“I’ll post pictures of my kids, but it got too hard to see other kids Daniel’s age walking and talking when mine is not doing those things," she explained. "I had to create distance. I know my friends and family love me, but it breaks my heart to see the differences.”

Never thought of Facebook that way. Makes perfect sense.

Jennifer isn’t asking for anything – she has been writing me about Daniel for a few months now and just wanted you to meet her son. We’re thrilled to welcome him as the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids.

And yes, she will be reading Facebook today.

-Molly

*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Gr antham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first

published there – which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story (and updates on all #MollysKids) here.

