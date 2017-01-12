Arson reported at Lincolnton Road house

Police are investigating a fire at a house on Lincolnton Road that they believe was set by someone.

The fire was reported Wednesday night just before 8:00 pm in the 700 block of Lincolnton Road.

Police say a car was set on fire and that the flames spread to the house. A quick response from firefighters kept damage to a minimum.

The home is a duplex that was built in 1940, according to property records.

On Thursday police said that the fire may have been the result of a domestic situation involving one of the occupants. No charges have been filed.

