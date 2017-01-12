Salisbury woman shot inside apartment complex

One person was shot at an apartment complex in Salisbury on Thursday morning.

Tammy Kirkley Boyd was shot in her feet inside her apartment at 233 Claymont Dr.

Kirkley said she was sleeping when she heard popping noises and thought someone was trying to break int her apartment through the bedroom window. That is when she realized she was injured.

She was taken to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center to be treated.

Salisbury Police investigators are following up on leads.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.