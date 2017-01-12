Man found dead in York County mobile home fire identified

A man found dead following a mobile home fire in York County Wednesday night has been identified as 73-year-old Samuel Pettis.

The York County Sheriff's Office says the fire happened sometime around 11:50 p.m. at a mobile home in the 5900 block of Oakridge Road near Clover. Firefighters found Pettis, who was pronounced dead shortly after the York County Coroner arrived.

Pettis leaves behind a son, a daughter, along with several grand and great-grandchildren.

The victim’s son told WBTV that fire investigators are looking to see if clothes left by a kerosene heater may have sparked the fire.

Deputies said they believe the fire was accidental.

Pettis’ son told WBTV that a loved one had gone to check on his father before the fire, but said the 73-year-old lived alone in the home.

Other family members live close by.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending and could take up to eight weeks to be completed.

