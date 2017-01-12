Stalled train blocks access along Charlotte Ave in Mount Holly - | WBTV Charlotte

Stalled train blocks access along Charlotte Ave in Mount Holly

(Ben Williamson | WBTV) (Ben Williamson | WBTV)
MOUNT HOLLY, NC (WBTV) -

A stalled train is blocking several crossroads in Mount Holly. 

The incident happened along Charlotte Avenue, blocking access to some roads. 

Officers are directing traffic until the incident is cleared. No major backups in the area were reported.

