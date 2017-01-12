I-77 NB reopens near state line following morning wreck

A wreck shut down all lanes of Interstate 77 northbound near Exit 1, Westinghouse Boulevard, for a time Thursday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the wreck just before 8 a.m.

I 77 northbound closed near Exit 1 due to accident; 7:57 am — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 12, 2017

The highway reopened around 8:20 a.m.

There's no word on injuries.

There's no word on injuries.

