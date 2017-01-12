I-77 NB reopens near state line following morning wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

I-77 NB reopens near state line following morning wreck

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A wreck shut down all lanes of Interstate 77 northbound near Exit 1, Westinghouse Boulevard, for a time Thursday morning. 

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the wreck just before 8 a.m.

The highway reopened around 8:20 a.m.

There's no word on injuries. 

