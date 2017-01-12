WARMING TREND: Temps reach 60s today, near 70 tomorrow. Meteorologist Al Conklin has how long the spring-like weather will stick around.

* Patchy fog this morning

* Warming trend continues

* Weekend starts with a wedge

Wednesday's light rain brought a noticeable increase in the humidity level, and with damp air in place this morning, areas of patchy fog have developed around the area. Aside from the fog, you'll immediately notice it's not nearly so cold outdoors this morning, as lows have settled back into the 40s and 50s across the Charlotte region.

The warming trend of late continues today, as highs will reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, and close to 70° on Friday! That would be almost a 40° difference in high temperatures from Monday-Friday after starting out the week around freezing. Not much snow will make it past that stretch of warm weather.

There will be a minor set-back Saturday, as a cool air wedge briefly sets in, cutting temps back sharply to near just 50° and producing scattered showers. Still, overnight lows will remain above freezing right into next week, and already by Sunday highs will be back into the 60s. After several days of extra cold temperatures, we may not drop back below freezing for more than a week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

