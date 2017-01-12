WARMING TREND: Temps reach 60s today, near 70 tomorrow. Meteorologist Al Conklin has how long the spring-like weather will stick around.

After a North Carolina toddler’s death, there is a push to change the law to try to prevent it from happening again. Rylan Ott died a year ago Friday after wandering from his home in Moore County and drowning in a nearby pond.More >>
After a North Carolina toddler’s death, there is a push to change the law to try to prevent it from happening again. Rylan Ott died a year ago Friday after wandering from his home in Moore County and drowning in a nearby pond.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man was shot around 10:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Delaware Drive.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man was shot around 10:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Delaware Drive.More >>
A mother, father, and two children from Rowan County were all killed in a traffic accident in West Virginia on Thursday.More >>
A mother, father, and two children from Rowan County were all killed in a traffic accident in West Virginia on Thursday.More >>
Firefighters say the fire broke out on the rear porch of a home in the 14900 block of Billinghurst Court shortly after 12:30 a.m.More >>
Firefighters say the fire broke out on the rear porch of a home in the 14900 block of Billinghurst Court shortly after 12:30 a.m.More >>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>