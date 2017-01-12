Charlotte woman says she fell victim to cookie scammers

The situation seemed so normal to Nicole Augustine. She says some children rang her doorbell back in October, and they were looking to sell cookies.

Augustine lives in the Steele Creek area.

She said the children claimed were with their mother and they claimed to be selling Otis Spunkmeyer cookies to help raise money for their school.

Augustine said nothing seemed too strange about the situation and noted that the children had their sales pitch down pat. The order form they had even looked realistic.

“It was a full color Otis Spunkmeyer catalog - the whole nine yards. It was legit paperwork, so I didn’t think twice about it,” said Augustine.

She said she decided to buy a few products from the kids. They totaled around $50.

A few months went by and Augustine realized the cookies hadn't been delivered. She had been told they would come before the holidays.

“I was out and I said 'oh my God'. It had been a while. I had even forgotten when I bought the product,” Augustine admitted.

The cookies never came and Augustine realized she never got a name or number for the sellers. Her hope that the cookies would be delivered began to crumble.

“I opened myself. I opened my door and I was scammed," said Augustine. "To have been taken advantage of in this type of way, I felt wronged, I felt violated."

Augustine filed a police report about the situation and posted about her experience on the Nextdoor app to warn her neighbors.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued a scam warning to alert the public that people may be trying to trick them into giving money.

The local girl scouts are also encouraging the public to be weary of those who may be pretending to sell cookies.

“I would just urge the community to continue to support kids when they are making their fundraising efforts, but to make sure they are done in a safe and verifiable way,” said Angela Woods, CEO of the Girl Scouts Hornets' Nest Council.

Woods said that girl scouts will only be selling cookies during daylight hours and they should be in uniform when selling.

Augustine said she paid for the cookies with a check and someone actually cashed the check. She hopes that will help police find the people responsible for the cookie scams.

