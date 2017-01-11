Cookie scam - | WBTV Charlotte

Cookie scam

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Lookout for the cookie scam monsters.  There’s a group going around to neighborhoods selling cookies for purported charities.  They take your money and leave you without so much as a crumb.  All this is happening when the Girl Scout cookie season is underway.  Reporter Alex Giles is talking to one family who got taken by these scammers.

If you adopt a pet, make sure you’re not adopting pests that tag along.  We know a woman who got a kitten at a pet adoption.  The kitten came down with ringworm and not long thereafter, her kids did, too.

Ready for 70-degrees tomorrow?  The mercury might not reach quite that far, but it’ll be quite a bit different than the sub-20’s we had earlier this week.  Enjoy a taste of spring while it lasts.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!

Powered by Frankly