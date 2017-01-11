Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Lookout for the cookie scam monsters. There’s a group going around to neighborhoods selling cookies for purported charities. They take your money and leave you without so much as a crumb. All this is happening when the Girl Scout cookie season is underway. Reporter Alex Giles is talking to one family who got taken by these scammers.
If you adopt a pet, make sure you’re not adopting pests that tag along. We know a woman who got a kitten at a pet adoption. The kitten came down with ringworm and not long thereafter, her kids did, too.
Ready for 70-degrees tomorrow? The mercury might not reach quite that far, but it’ll be quite a bit different than the sub-20’s we had earlier this week. Enjoy a taste of spring while it lasts.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
A mother, father, and two children from Rowan County were all killed in a traffic accident in West Virginia on Thursday.More >>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>
The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Wingate Hill Road. Officials said the car went down an embankment, trapping the driver inside.More >>
Lots of beaches are amazing for different reasons, but hearing a family visiting Kure for the first time -- and seeing the joy on one of our #MollysKids splashing in Kure's ocean -- is a pretty magical sensation.More >>
The fire broke out around 5:45 p.m. at a two-story home on the 9000 block of Kerr Road, which is just off of Brief Road West in Indian Trail.More >>
