Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Lookout for the cookie scam monsters. There’s a group going around to neighborhoods selling cookies for purported charities. They take your money and leave you without so much as a crumb. All this is happening when the Girl Scout cookie season is underway. Reporter Alex Giles is talking to one family who got taken by these scammers.

If you adopt a pet, make sure you’re not adopting pests that tag along. We know a woman who got a kitten at a pet adoption. The kitten came down with ringworm and not long thereafter, her kids did, too.

Ready for 70-degrees tomorrow? The mercury might not reach quite that far, but it’ll be quite a bit different than the sub-20’s we had earlier this week. Enjoy a taste of spring while it lasts.

