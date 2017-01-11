QUEENS UNIVERSITY: Royals Improve To 15-0 With Win Over Lenoir-Rhyne Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team, ranked third in the nation, improved their record to 15-0 this evening with a 78-56 win over Lenoir-Rhyne University. The win also moves the Royals to 9-0 in South Atlantic Conference play, while the Bears drop to 6-8 on the year and 5-4 in the league.

Todd Withers had a career-high night, scoring 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Withers connected on 6-of-8 three-pointers as well, and pulled down 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Darryl White followed with 13 points, while Daniel Camps added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Royals shot 50-percent from the floor in the opening half of tonight’s game to lead 39-31 at the break. After opening with a 17-7 run, the home team saw its largest lead of the half at the 13 minute mark. Three straight triples from LR’s Billy Bales and Reed Lucas would help the Bears cut into Queens’ lead as they trailed the Royals 20-18 with 8:46 on the clock. However, the third-ranked team in the nation would respond holding their opponent scoreless over the next four minutes en route to increasing their lead back out to 10. The Royals took a 39-31 lead into the locker room at half.

Out of the break, five straight points from Withers put Queens ahead by 11 points, 44-33, before the Bears used a string of runs to cut the margin to six on two different occasions. With 15:06 to play and LR trailing 46-40, Queens put together a 17-4 run to take care of the Bears for good. Their largest lead of the night would come with 20 seconds to play as Trevor Recio scored a layup to put the Royals in front 78-53.

Queens held LR to 33.3-percent shooting tonight. Additionally, the Royals outrebounded the Bears, 42-31.

Darrion Evans led LR with 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting. Lucas followed with 12 points.

The Royals will be back on the road for their next game on Saturday, January 14. They will travel to face Tusculum College. Last season, Queens split the home-and-home series with the Pioneers winning 91-71 at home, and falling 96-89 on the road. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

The Department of Athletics at Queens University of Charlotte is a leading NCAA Division II program in the United States distinguished by its commitment to transforming the lives of its students, and consistently competing at the highest possible levels. Housing 21 varsity level sports, the Royals are a member of the South Atlantic Conference with the men’s and women’s swimming teams competing in the Bluegrass Mountain Conference.

Queens University of Charlotte is a master’s-level university with a commitment to both liberal arts and professional studies. Located in the heart of Charlotte, Queens offers undergraduate, graduate and online degrees such as a highly regarded MBA program, a top-10 Low-Residency MFA program, and an online MSN-Clinical Nurse Leader degree. The university serves approximately 2,250 students through its College of Arts and Sciences, McColl School of Business, Wayland H. Cato, Jr. School of Education, James L. Knight School of Communication, Hayworth School of Graduate and Continuing Studies and Andrew Blair College of Health which features the Presbyterian School of Nursing.

Queens University of Charlotte Name Usage Guidelines



(Preferred)

Queens University of Charlotte



(Abbreviated)

Queens