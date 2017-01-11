LEES-MCRAE: Bobcats Rally To Beat Mount Olive

January 11, 2017

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – The Lees-McRae College men's basketball team trailed by as many as 13 points Wednesday evening at Mount Olive, but the Bobcats rallied to upend the Trojans by a final score of 73-70. The victory completes a season sweep for the Bobcats over UMO and improves their record to 4-11 on the season.

Both teams had their respective ways offensively in the first half. Lees-McRae shot at a respectable 54.2 percent, but UMO came in just above shooting at a 58.3 percent clip. UMO held that game-high 13-point lead with just over six minutes to go in the opening half. The Bobcats, however, closed the first on an 11-2 over the final minutes to get back within four (39-35) going into halftime.

Lees-McRae took its first lead since the opening minutes of the game with 15:44 to go in the second half. The Trojans did not go away though as they regained the lead and held it until LMC took the lead for good with eight minutes to go. Jonathan Honore was a major reason why the Bobcats completed their comeback scoring 14 of his 16 points in the second half to clinch the three-point victory for Lees-McRae.

Honore was not the only Bobcat to have a standout performance Wednesday. Donte Falls led the team with 17 points and also paced the squad with five rebounds. It is the fifth time this season that Falls has led LMC in scoring, which is the most of any player on the team.

LMC will have a bit of a break until its next contest, which is Tuesday when it hosts Limestone at Williams Gymnasium. The scheduled start time for that game is set for 7:30 p.m.

