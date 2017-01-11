One person killed in Lincolnton crash

At least one person was killed in a crash in Lincoln County Wednesday, according to state troopers.

The crash happened before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Highways 150 W. and 27 W in Lincolnton. Officials have not given many details about the wreck, but confirmed one person was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released. It is unclear if any other injuries were reported.

Investigators have not said how the crash may have happened or if any charges are being filed.

