Deputies surround trailer in search for suspects, no one found

Deputies surrounded a mobile home on Eastview Drive in Faith on Wednesday afternoon while searching for two men wanted in a shooting and home invasion that happened at a home on Old Concord Road last weekend.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Rowan County 911 Center saying a telecommunicator had received a call from a person who said that they had seen the two suspects, Dustin Hinson and Douglas Martin, at the Salisbury Walmart.

A vehicle description was also provided by the caller. Deputies began checking the area and did stop a car matching the description provided, but the suspects were not located in this vehicle, according to investigators.

While this search was going on, additional information was obtained that the two suspects could be located in a mobile home in the Eastview Mobile Home Park, on Eastview Dr., just outside of the Town of Faith.

Deputies arrived at the location, but were unable to get anyone to the door at this mobile home.

Deputies believed there to be someone located inside of the mobile home, so a search warrant for the location was obtained.

The mobile home was monitored constantly, while other residents of the mobile home park were asked to leave the area till the situation was clear.

Investigators say that once the search warrant was signed by the proper authorities, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a tactical entry using tear gas to the mobile home.

After a complete search of the home was completed by the SRT, it was determined that no one was inside the mobile home.

The investigation and search for the two suspects in this case continues. The two are wanted in a home invasion and shooting that happened on Sunday.

Rowan County deputies say they were called to a shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Old Concord Road where they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Victims at the home said the shooting happened during an invasion-style robbery.

Dustin Reid Hinson, 26, and Douglas Martin Patrick, 19, were identified as suspects in the case.

The two face felony charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

"These suspects should be considered armed and dangerous," Rowan County deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Chad Moose at 704-216-8687 or Detective Travis Allen at 704-216-8715. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245 where a $1,000 reward is possible.

Information can be submitted 24/7 via the web http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

