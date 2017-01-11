Two communities continue to explore incorporation in Lancaster County

Efforts to incorporate two communities in Lancaster County continue to move forward.

Neighbors in the growing Indian Land area and the community of Van Wyck have both been exploring becoming a town. Volunteers have been collecting signatures to send to the Secretary of State’s office in order to put the issue to a vote.

For advocates of incorporating Indian Land, they’re concerned with having more control over local issues.

The panhandle area of Lancaster County is one of the fastest growing parts of South Carolina.



“We’re doing this so that we the people will have the right to vote on whether we want to control and manage our own future,” said Richard Dole, President of Voters for a Town of Indian Land.

Dole thinks the area is underserved on the county council that governs the area.

“A lot of the heavy bound of population are here where we don’t really have any type of local government to deal with issues that a densely urban populated area would have and that’s what we’re looking for,” Dole said.

While some neighbors have complained about crowded roads, county leaders are quick to point out that incorporating will not fix issues controlled by the state.

Dole does believe that local government could push for different zoning and planning requirements to control growth in the busy panhandle. Others aren’t sure if now is the right time to incorporate, or if the right leaders are in place to do so.



“It’s another layer of government, it’s going to mean more taxes for the area, property taxes, business taxes,” said Jim Mertes, who moved to the area about 10 years ago.

Mertes is against incorporation efforts for now. He understands the argument for having a local government but is skeptical.

“There’s never any guarantees. They can’t guarantee that things will get better or things will improve or this can be done,” Mertes said.

Not far from Indian Land is the small community of Van Wyck. The community has a few hundred people. Neighbors there are also trying to incorporate. Many worry they will be swallowed up by Indian Land if it incorporates.

“We do not want to lose our identity. We’ve been here since the 1800s,” said Linda Vaughan.

Vaughan and other volunteers have been going through the same incorporation process as those in Indian Land. Van Wyck is a little further along in the process.

Thursday morning, dozens of neighbors will get on a bus for Columbia to make their case to lawmakers.

“We want to be able to control our growth. I mean you can just look at Indian Land and see how it is,” Vaughan said.

Those behind incorporation efforts in Indian Land are hopeful that they will meet all the state requirements to put the issue on the ballot sometime in 2017.

Once the process is complete with the Secretary of State’s Office, election officials in Lancaster County can set a date for a referendum.

