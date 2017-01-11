Communication concerns with CMS' magnet lottery

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) District has launched its 2017-2018 School Choice Plan with a lack of communication for some parents.

CMS wants parents to go to the website http://cmschoice.org/ to sign up for one of the magnet programs. When you go to that website, it's only in English.

About 22% of CMS student population are Hispanic and those parents could miss out. CMS explains the problem.



"We have to establish and create the content. We are working with a translation company to translate all our languages and all of our materials," CMS Magnet Director Natasha Thompson said.

Parents could start signing up for the many magnet programs on January 6th. Jose Hernandez-Paris is the Executive Director of the Latin American Coalition. He believes all communication should have been ready to go on day one.



"It shouldn't be a secondary thing," the Executive Director said. "It should be launched the same time as the English language version of it because we are an important part of this community."

CMS school board members say there are hearing from their constituents about this language barrier. CMS says it has passed out information about the student assignment plan in Spanish and says there is still time for parents to sign up. The deadline is February 14th.

"There's no way that our families are missing out. What we've distributed to families has been in Spanish," Thompson said.

The district just needs to work on the website to make sure Hispanic parents can understand how to sign their kids up for a magnet.

"Legally, I think there is an obligation to provide that information," Hernandez-Paris said. "Language access is important and so I think we need to be mindful of that."



CMS says it will use Hispanic newspapers and other media outlets to connect with the Spanish community about the new student assignment plan.

In the meantime, CMS says translators are available at schools and over the phone to help parents understand the new process.



More than 22,000 magnet seats will be assigned through the lottery. New magnet programs will be offered next school year.

