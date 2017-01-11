Former Gaston Co police officer accused of assault appears in court

His job used to be to catch law breakers and put them behind bars. Now, Timothy Leophard, a former Gaston County Police officer, is behind bars himself.

Leophard was been accused by a woman of threatening her and three children, and pointing an AR-15 style rifle at them. He now faces several assault charges, all of them misdemeanors.

After his court appearance Wednesday, Gaston County Police said Leophard was no longer an officer, "however he remains a County employee while the County fulfills its obligations to him relating to his injuries suffered from being shot while serving the citizens of Gaston County in August 2015."

The alleged incident happened at the defendant's home on Christmas Eve. The woman involved called 911 for help. On the tape, screams and crying can be heard.

In court Wednesday Leophard's attorney, David Phillips, told the court his client was a military veteran who had served two tours in Afghanistan and then later, as a police officer, when he was shot and wounded in the line of duty.

Leophard, according to his attorney, is still undergoing medical treatment for those wounds and is considered an inactive officer at this time.

In addition, Phillips said Leophard is undergoing psychological treatment with the VA for post-traumatic stress disorder.

The woman who is accusing him was in court, but declined to make a statement before the judge. Prosecutors, though, said that the woman believed the threats against her were real and she was still afraid.

The judge set bond for Leophard at $100,000.

After court, Phillips said he thought the bond amount was not fair and might hamper his client's ability to get treatment for his issues. When asked if he thought the PTSD played a part in what happened between Leophard and his accuser, Phillips said "Absolutely."

Phillips also admitted that alcohol was a factor in what happened, and that Leophard is afraid of being on the other side of the bars because he has been a police officer.

"It's not safe for him to be in jail," said Phillips.

The judge said arrangements can be made to keep Leophard safe and set his next court date for February 23.

