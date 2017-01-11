SLIDESHOW: 100 Best Baby Names for 2017

Everyone loves a good baby name, right? When a new baby comes along, parents spend countless hours debating the little one's name - hoping to settle on the perfect one.

A popular baby name website - NameBerry - decided to look ahead to 2017 with a list of the best baby names for 2017.



The list attempted to find the "perfect balance of being supremely stylish but not trendy."

"We’ve whittled down the thousands of possibilities to find the elite 100 baby names that are most emblematic of our times while also being timeless and forward-facing," the site posted. "The names here are perfect for a 2017 baby yet will serve him or her well into the turn of the next century."

What do you think about the list? Click here for more from NameBerry.com.

