Missing teen girl from Gaston Co believed to be in Charlotte area

The Caldwell County Department of Social Services along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Gaston County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Destany Shae Pritchard, 17, was last seen on October 2, 2016 at the foster home where she lives in Dallas, NC. Officials said she has recently been using Facebook under two different names - Destany Pritchard and Destany Shae.

Pritchard is 5'7" tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has hazel eyes and long, blond hair.

She is believed to be in the Charlotte area with a boyfriend and is considered an endangered youth. Officials said she left without her required medications, which is placing her at risk.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Caldwell County Department of Social Services at 828-426-8280, the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office at 704-862-6681 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

