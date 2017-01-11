Statesville KFC robbed at gunpoint, police trying to ID man responsible

Police in Statesville are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a local restaurant Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened around 8:10 p.m. at the KFC on Salisbury Road. Police said an employee who had just arrived at work was confronted outside and brought inside the restaurant by a man with a handgun.

The robber took the employee to the office and demanded money from the safe. He then took bank bags with cash and left the scene in an unknown direction.

The man is described as a black male wearing a green jacket, grey pants and grey or brown shoes. He was also wearing a ball cap over what appeared to be a black wig and had a black handgun.

The employee was not injured.

Officers searched the area and a K-9 track was conducted, but the robber was not found.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man pictured or who has information about the robbery is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406, or Iredell Crime stoppers at 704-662-1340.

