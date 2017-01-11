Free parenting class sign up going on now

The 3rd cohort of the Nurturing Parenting Program will begin February 2017.

It is a free home and group-based program to provide support to parents of children age 5 and under. Participants will discuss parenting and childhood topics such as empathy, discipline, developmental milestones, and more.

The group will meet on Friday mornings at First Baptist Church of Salisbury from 9:00AM-11:30AM.

Free lunch, transportation, and childcare is provided for the group

If you’re interested in participating in the group or volunteering to help with the childcare, please contact Anna Whisenant ASAP at 704-431-2015.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.