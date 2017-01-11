Trump holds first formal press conference since winning presidency

President-elect Donald Trump spoke just after 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Trump Tower in New York.

The speech marks Trump's first formal press conference since winning the U.S. presidency in November.

"We are 9 days away from the 45th president of the United States of America," vice president-elect Mike Pence said as he announced Trump.

"I said that I will be the greatest job producer that god ever created, and I mean that," Trump said Wednesday, pushing that he would bring jobs and heighten the economy.

Trump also announced Wednesday that he appointed David Shulkin as head secretary of the Veteran's Administration.

RELATED: Trump picks Obama appointee David Shulkin to lead VA

As expected, the topic was brought up regarding recent reports that U.S. Intel chiefs informed Trump of claims Russia was attempting to compromise him.

CNN reported that top-ranking U.S. Intelligence chiefs presented President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump with classified documents that contained allegations that "Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump."

RELATED: CNN: US Intel chiefs inform Trump of claims Russia attempting to compromise him

Trump, when asked about the reports, said the meetings are confidential and classified. "It's all fake news. It didn't happen," Trump said, calling the reporting "a disgrace."

"It was a group of opponents that got together, sick people. And they put that crap together," Trump said. "I think it's an absolute disgrace."

Trump said America will form a defense by putting great "computer minds" together. "We are some of the greatest computer minds anywhere in the world that we've assembled."

"Within 90 days we will be coming up with a major report on hacking defense," Trump said. "The United States is hacked by everybody. That includes Russia and China and everybody," Trump continued. "We have no defense."

The president-elect said Russia will respect our country more when he is leading it. "You will see that. Russia will respect our country more."

Trump promised citizens will be proud of what is being put forth regarding health care, calling Obamacare "a disaster."

Deductibles are so high that people go broke just paying their premiums, Trump said. "We are doing the Democrats a great service," Trump said of removing Obamacare.

"The plan is to repeal and replace, essentially simultaneously," Trump said. "We're going to have a health care that is far less expensive, and far better."

The United States Presidential Inauguration will be the morning of Friday, Jan. 20.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.