Tractor-trailer catches fire at Gaston County business

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A tractor-trailer caught fire at a business in Gaston County Wednesday morning. 

It happened inside Beam's Construction on Tryon Courthouse Road at Countyline Road. 

Officials say the ignited tractor-trailer caused around $35,000 worth of damage. 

No injuries were reported. 

