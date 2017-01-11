Police: Convicted felon found with stolen gun

A convicted felon was found to be in possession of a stolen gun in Salisbury, according to police.

On Tuesday just after 1:00 pm, Salisbury police, along with Rowan Sheriff's deputies, made a traffic stop as part of a drug investigation. The driver was Otha Derik Archie, 34. of W. Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, was the driver.

Originally, police were looking for drugs, but instead found a stolen gun. They serial number of the gun had been filed away, according to the report.

Archie's criminal history includes convictions for drug possession and assault with a deadly weapon. He is now charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of a weapon by a felon, and weapon violations. Bond is set at $30,000.

Archie is scheduled to appear in court on January 12.

