Recipe: Lisa Leake's Easy Slow-Cooker Steak Chili

Continuing with our 30 Days of Healthy Eating, Lisa Leake showed the Morning Break crew how to make her Easy Slow-Cooker Steak Chili.

With this chili recipe, Lisa's goal was to make things as quick and easy as possible. This is her go-to meal for new moms or friends in need. I like to bring it over in freezer-proof jars so they have the option to either reheat it as needed (for dinner or lunch) or stick it in the freezer for another day!

And get this... It's

GLUTEN-FREE

DAIRY-FREE (IF CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM ARE NOT USED AS TOPPINGS)

NUT-FREE

FREEZER-FRIENDLY

Difficulty: Super Easy

Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 to 6 hours on high (hands off)

Makes 5 or 6 servings

Special tools needed: 6- or 7- quart slow cooker

Easy Slow-Cooker Steak Chili

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds stew beef (grass-fed recommended), cut into 2-inch chunks

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (double this if you like it hot!)

1/2 onion, diced

One 15-ounce can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

One 28-ounce can diced tomatoes (with juice)

TOPPINGS: Grated Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese, sour cream, diced avocado, and/or fresh cilantro

Directions

1. Put the stew beef chunks in the bottom of the slow cooker. Sprinkle with the chili powder, cumin, salt, and cayenne. Top with the onion, beans, and tomatoes.

2. Cover and cook on high for 5 to 6 hours, until the beef is completely tender. Shred the beef with a fork before serving, if desired. Serve warm with the desired toppings.

LISA’S TIP: When freezing soup in jars, be sure to leave room at the top for the liquid to expand.

From 100 Days of Real Food: Fast & Fabulous by Lisa Leake.

Copyright © 2016 by Lisa Leake. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.