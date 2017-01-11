New South End project to bring 320,000 square feet of offices, shops and apartments

A developer is planning to remake a prominent site in South End with a new project called The RailYard, which will include a mix of offices, shops and apartments.

Charlotte-based Beacon Partners bought the 3.5-acre site at South Tryon and Bland streets in 2015 for $10.1 million. It’s currently occupied by commercial buildings, mostly HD Supply.

The RailYard will be substantially taller than most of the buildings in South End, part of the ongoing increase in density coming to the area. Construction on the project should start in summer 2017, Beacon said. The RailYard will include:

Two eight-story buildings totaling 320,000 square feet, largely office space. The brick buildings will also include masonry, steel and glass.

30,000 square feet of shops and restaurants.

100 residential units, including four stories of “unique, studio, loft- style mico units.”

An outdoor courtyard between the buildings.

A rooftop “park” for tenants.

Beacon is working with architect David Furman of CentroCityWorks, who is focused on the residential units and street-level commercial space meant to “incubate start-up businesses.” Architecture firm RBA Group is also engaged on the project. Furman and Beacon worked together on Beacon’s previous office project in South End, 1616 Center, a five-story building with ground-floor retail.

The project is the latest change for South End, which is still seeing a major influx of new development following the Lynx Blue Line light rail opening a decade ago. Near the HD Supply site, construction is underway on a new, seven-story building that will serve as an East Coast headquarters for Dimensional Fund Advisors. That’s on the former site of Common Market, Food Truck Friday and other shops.