Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to be remembered at Salisbury VA

The W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center is honoring the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., through two events during the month of January. The community and VA Medical Center staff are invited to attend both programs.

A program to celebrate the birthday and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held in the Building 6 Social Room, Friday, January 13 at 1 p.m. The theme for the program is, “A Dream for America.”

Public and private school students will be reading their MLK Day contest winning essays Wednesday, January 11 at 6 p.m. in the campus chapel. Winning essays were selected from entries received from Rowan/Salisbury schools.

Parents, friends and the community are invited to attend and support the essay winners.

For more information about these programs, contact Chaplain Ethel Bamberg-Revis at (704) 638-9000, ext. 2137.

For further information about VA services visit www.explore.va.gov or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VASalisbury.

