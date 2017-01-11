Statesville police release pictures from fatal hit and run

Police in Statesville have released surveillance pictures of the car they say was involved in a fatal hit and run over the weekend.

On Friday at around 7:20 pm, police responded to the report of a serious accident involving a pedestrian that took place in front of 706 Sullivan Rd., the Waffle House.

Once at the scene they found that the injured pedestrian was already being treated by Iredell County EMS. The victim was immediately transported to Baptist Hospital for further treatment.

Officers later learned that the victim passed away as a result of this accident. The victim was identified as Alfred Waugh, 76, of Statesville.

The Statesville Police Traffic Unit responded to the scene to further investigate the accident

Through investigation it was learned that the victim was crossing Sullivan Rd. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Sullivan Rd. The driver then fled the scene continuing north, according to police.

Traffic Investigators reviewed video from the Waffle House and learned that the suspect was driving a gold or silver passenger vehicle, possibly an older model Nissan Sentra or similar vehicle.

Surveillance pictures taken from a local business show the car that police believe was involved in the accident.

Anyone that may have information or witnessed this accident are asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406, or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.