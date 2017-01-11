WEATHER: Serious warming trend, unsettled weather pattern

* Serious Warming Trend

* Unsettled Weather Pattern

* All Rain this time around

Spotty light showers and pockets of drizzle are rolling through the region this morning and the front that's pushing the rain our way will linger through the first half of the day.

For a change, today will be a mild one after the rain departs, as we jump into the mid to upper 50s around the Charlotte area this afternoon. It may be even warmer south of Charlotte - perhaps near 60° - in neighborhoods where there's no snow on the ground. It may be a little cooler - lower 50s - across the foothills where the snowpack remains deep.

The warming doesn't stop today. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Thursday. We could even hit 70 on Friday! Not much snow will make it past that stretch of warm weather.

We will back down to the mid 50s on Saturday. Still, overnight lows will remain above freezing right into next week. After several days of extra cold temperatures, we may not drop back below freezing for more than a week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

