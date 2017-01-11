CMS releases updated make-up days following class cancellations

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials updated their make-up days following a decision to cancel class Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather.

The CMS board voted Tuesday night to use January 24 and February 17 as make-up days. Originally, Feb. 20 had been looked at for a make-up day.

Ice covered the roadways following the weekend winter storm, closing campuses in Mecklenburg County.

RELATED: CMS cancels Tuesday classes, still working to clear snow and ice

The superintendent recommended Jan. 24 be used as the missed day on Jan. 10, moving the end of the second quarter from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24.

"Moving the make-up day from February 20 to January 24 preserves the option to use February 20 as a me-up day should there be additional days when schools are closed for inclement weather between January 24 and February 20. This reduces the likelihood of having to use March 31 (teacher workday at the end of 3rd quarter) of May 29 (Memorial Day) as make-up days," CMS stated.

CLICK HERE to view the CMS Board of Education agenda

The new CMS superintendent, Dr. Clayton Wilcox, was in town Tuesday to sign his $280,000 a year contract.

RELATED: New CMS superintendent making connections early

The 2016-2017 calendar established the following order in which make-up days will be used:

October 31, 2016

January 3, 2017

February 17, 2017

February 20. 2017

March 31, 2017

January 24, 2017

May 29, 2017

June 12, 2017

Other dates to note are the following:

January 13 - early release day

January 17- January 23 - testing window for end-of-course tests

January 23 - end of second quarter

January 24 - teacher workday

February 17 - make-up day for day missed on January 9

February 20 - next scheduled make-up day

CMS was operating on a normal schedule Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.