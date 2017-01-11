DEVELOPING NOW: Crime investigation in Iredell County

Good morning everyone! It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Thanks for reading my email! Today is Wednesday, January 11. Here is a first look at the stories we're covering NOW on WBTV News This Morning. We want to help you get your morning started so turn us on as soon as you wake up!

DEVELOPING: Right now there is a heavy police presence outside a home on Shiloh Road in Iredell County. Yellow police is surrounding the scene. WBTV's Ben Williamson is there finding out more information on what is going on. He's seeing investigators combing the area for evidence. See his live report at 5 a.m. for the very latest details we know.

Today, a Gaston County Police Officer will appear before a judge. He is accused of pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to kill her.

This reportedly all happened in front children!

Last goodbye. Late last night, President Barack Obama said farewell to the nation in his nationally broadcasted speech. There were a lot of key issues he addressed. Did you miss it? Don't worry we'll play portions of the speech that was intended to express what the country needs to do to move forward.

Murderer Dylann Roof will die for the hate crime he committed at Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston. The jury decided that Tuesday, so why does he have to go back before a judge today?? We have the answer.

WEATHER CHANGES: Raise your hand if you think it has been a bit TOO cold?? (My hand is up!) Well a significant warmup is in store. WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin explains when he breaks down the seven day forecast.

