Police trying to ID Huntersville bank robber

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a bank in Huntersville Tuesday.

The robbery happened just before 4:50 p.m. at the First Citizen's Bank on the 16800 block of Statesville Road.

The robber is described as a white male with a slender build. He is between 5'9" and 5'10". He was wearing a tan/brown Carhart-type jacket, sunglasses and a black and white baseball cap.

Officials said he left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the man pictured or the robbery is asked to call 704-464-5400.

