Death for Dylann

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A death sentence for Dylann Roof, the killer of nine people in a church bible study class. Roof told the jury he felt he had to do it. Melvin Graham, whose sister Cynthia Hurd was one of the nine murdered, said after the verdict, this is what you pray for, to be delivered from evil.

A Gaston County Police officer was arrested after investigators say he threatened to kill his wife while pointing a gun at her. Reporter Alex Giles is breaking this story. He says this incident reportedly happened in front a child.

CMS signed its new superintendent tonight. Dr. Clayton Wilcox inked his new 4 year - $280,000 a year contract. Performance incentives could bring him an extra 10% if he reaches certain goals.

Our temperatures are warming. Today was 20-degrees warmer than yesterday. Tomorrow, more of the same. And there is rain on Eric Thomas’ First Alert Forecast.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!