Gaston Co officer accused of threatening woman with rifle with children present

A Gaston County police officer was arrested after he was accused of pointing a gun at a woman with three young girls in the room, threatening to kill them, on Christmas Eve.

Timothy Leophard, 42, is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. The alleged incident took place on December 24.

According to warrants, Leophard pointed an "AR style rifle with magazine" at a woman and threatened to kill her. The warrants state three girls, ages 9, 10 and 14, were present at the time.

WBTV is not releasing the names of the victim or the young girls.

"Its just an unfortunate situation and a personnel matter we are working to get to the bottom of," said Gaston County Police Chief Joseph Ramey. "We are working to get to a resolution that's favorable for everybody."

Officials confirmed that Leophard has been inactive since he was shot in the line of duty in August of 2015.

No further information about the arrest or accusations has been released.

