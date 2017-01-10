New CMS superintendent making connections early

New Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox was in town Tuesday to sign his $280,000 a year contract.

It will be for four years.

Before starting his new assignment, Charlotte's new top education has been meeting community leaders, politicians and business leaders.

"Learning the issues that are important to the community members, and then kind of help shape that vision and carry forward with the board to better move the education with kids," Wilcox said.

Monday, Wilcox met with the Executive Committee of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce.

"We are pleased that Dr. Wilcox took the time to introduce himself to the Charlotte Chamber's Executive Committee leadership," Charlotte Chamber CEO and President Bob Morgan said. "We look forward to working with him on public education issues facing our community and especially in seeking voter approval of school bonds later this year."

Wilcox said people are coming to him telling him the district needs to go to the next level.

"I am hearing it's a great place to live, a great place to go to school, but we can be better," Wilcox said.

Wilcox said people he has talked with say they appreciate current superintendent Ann Clark's efforts, but they add they are relieved the school board ended its search and found a new leader.

"'We've had great leadership in Ann. But you know Clayton, with you coming, giving a fresh perspective on a couple of things, building upon some of those great things Ann has put in place, maybe you can take us somewhere based on your experience,'" he said.

Wilcox has been a teacher, a principal, worked in the corporate world and has been a superintendent three times. He said he has learned from his mistakes as a superintendent and knows how to get the job done.

"I think I am a smarter person now in a sense," Wilcox said. "I realize sometimes you can't be as direct and confrontational in order to achieve change, you have to work with people in a different ways."

Wilcox is ready to work on change. He said what keeps him up at night is students not reading on grade level. His priority will be literacy.

"Making sure all kids are achieving at high levels, and all kids are getting the kinds of instruction that we would expect for our own children," he said.

Wilcox will be the fifth person to lead CMS within the past eleven years. He used his humor Tuesday to describe all the leaders before him.

"It's like going to a great concert and you have a whole bunch of warmup bands," he said.

Wilcox said he is ready to take center stage.

"I hope that I am judged on my own merit," he said. "I promise to bring my best thinking to every decision. I promise to be as engaging a superintendent as I can be."

Many in the community believe the new superintendent connecting with the community early is a step in the right direction.

"Having Dr. Wilcox in town tells the whole community, 'I want to learn about you. I want you to learn about me and I want to be ready on July 1 to hit the ground running,' and I think he'll start running before then," Rotary Club of Charlotte President Natalie English said.

Wilcox said he will move to Charlotte with his wife and dog by April. He said he always loved Charlotte and considered it a place he would semi-retire. Now he will be the superintendent of the state's second largest school district.

