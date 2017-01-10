Police, community concerned after recent felony arrests of Rock Hill teens

Community leaders and police in Rock Hill continue to try and reach out to teenagers after recent arrests of area high school students for serious felony crimes.

Last week, a student from South Pointe High School was arrested on campus and charged with three counts of attempted murder. Those charges stemmed from an off-campus incident in 2016.

Jerrimyhia Roach, 17, was still in the Moss Justice Center in York County Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said Roach, 20-year-old Brandon Adams, and 17-year-old Kamari Phillips were involved in a drive-by shooting that took place in December 2016.

Phillips and Adams are not students at Rock Hill Schools, a district spokesperson said.

The wave of recent gun violence involving young people has community leaders concerned. York County Councilman Bump Roddey held a news conference before the holidays, pleading with parents to talk with their teens.

“We have young kids making real decisions that’s affecting real families and terrorizing our community here in Rock Hill,” Roddey said.

Roddey represents areas near the SPHS. Police said they’re looking to see if the recent arrest of Roach is connected to the arrests of other South Pointe students in December 2016.

“One of them looks like it may be retaliation for another one. We’ve been fortunate that we haven’t had any deaths from drive by shootings,” said Rock Hill Police Captain Mark Bollinger.

In December 2016, RHPD officers arrested 18-year-old Demarion McCrorey on the SPHS campus. Police said they found rifles and a hand gun in his vehicle that was parked in the student lot.

No students were ever in danger, officials said.

During the investigation into McCrorey’s case, police also charged Brandon Scruggs and Terrik Roddey, both 17.

Roddey is not a Rock Hill School student, a district spokesperson told WBTV.

According to detectives, the three conspired to steal guns from a nearby store and rob and murder someone in Rock Hill.

The allegations are disturbing to those in the neighborhood.

“We’re starting to see and have some real concerns about that early age group getting their hands on firearms and plotting and planning to do things with them as well,” said Councilman Roddey.

Community leaders continue to work with police, the community, and churches to try and mentor teenagers before they end up in trouble.

It has become a tall task.

“I don’t think we can police ourselves out of this situation, I think we have to work with the parents, we have to work with our youth groups, church groups,” said Roddey.

Roddey wants to see parents, counselors, and clergy become voices of influence. He said far too often it’s the peers of teenagers who become the loudest voice.

“I think the kids are starting to listen to other 17 and 18-year-olds who may be there specifically for bad intentions,” said Roddey.

A spokesperson for Rock Hill Schools issued the following response to WBTV about its involvement:

While no formal partnerships exist between the district and outside groups to address the recent wave of off-campus behavior of students, we do actively work with law enforcement agencies, the faith community, and support and prevention organizations to provide assistance to students who have made poor decisions and need guidance. There is no requirement that we notify families in a school when incidents occur. However, as a best practice to keep families informed and to gain their trust, we often notify parents through appropriate communications. Students who are involved criminal activity are disciplined in accordance with school board policy. Discipline can range from a suspension up to a recommendation for expulsion.

Community leaders like Roddey said they are in touch with parents of some of the students involved. They hope to have schedule more meetings with parents and neighbors in the weeks ahead.

