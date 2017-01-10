CMS parents of special education children concerned about program changes

Some parents are making their pitch to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education to change its decision to close special education programs at two magnet schools.

The special education programs at Randolph IB Middle School and Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology would be phased out starting next school year for new students. Some concerned parents and students plan to address the school board Tuesday night.

It's the joy, the comradery, and support between special education children and their regular education schoolmates that parent Vanessa Infanzon says make the program worth saving.

“Randolph has succeeded. It is part of the life and culture and the fabric,” said Infanzon. She sounded the rally cry because her 13-year-old son, Ben, attends Randolph.

Ben and his classmates will be able to finish out the program at Randolph; however, new students would not be allowed to apply.

“That's wonderful for us, but I feel like I am advocating for all the other parents out there that may not understand what's going on,” said Infanzon. “This is kind of happening very quickly, not a lot of information is being given. Both special needs parents and parents of regular education kids need to understand CMS is trying to make changes to a couple of different programs without soliciting any feedback.”

The past year, parents district wide have been repeatedly asked to weigh in on broad student re-assignment plan changes. CMS held community meetings and requested parents complete a survey about what they want in a new re-assignment plan.

For Infanzon, who has children in regular education classes too, it's about transparency and being included in the process.

“The same option was not given to special education parents. We were kind of just given, this is what we're doing.”

The District says it is complying with a federal mandate from the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) which requires disabled students to be educated in the least restrictive environment with non-disabled students in a neighborhood school. The legislation has been amended several times since being first introduced in the 1970s.

CMS says it has followed the law by placing students in a school as close as possible the child’s home and documenting how the setting meets their Individualized Education Program (IEP). CMS Media Relations Specialist Brian Hacker says the new initiative meets the fullest extent of the law so the child is educated in the school that he or she would attend if non-disabled. Hacker says the schools will be equipped to meet the needs of new special education students, in terms of staffing, services and facilities.

CMS parents were notified weeks ago and since then, a petition started by Infanzon has grown to 1500 signatures. Current and former students have written passionately about how the special education culture at Randolph deeply affected them, made them more aware, changed them for the better.

“We know we don't represent a lot of students, but we do represent a vulnerable group, a vulnerable population and we do want our voices heard,” said Infanzon.

CMS has about 13,770 students currently identified as Exceptional Children. Most of those students participate in regular course study. About 1,500 students, or 11-percent, follow North Carolina Extended Content Standards, which allows for more services.

