Man shot in north Charlotte expected to be OK

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 3000 block of Oneida Road, which runs between Cheviot Road and N. Graham Street.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. His name has not been released, but officials said he is expected to be OK.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting, but police said that no one had been taken into custody as of 4:15 p.m.

