WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Support Local Food Drives

There are over 500,000 people living below the poverty line in Mecklenburg and 18 of its surrounding counties. Much of the time it can be hard to tell who among us is in need. It may be your neighbor, a co-worker, or even a classmate in your child's class.



Every year, during November and December, local food banks receive a tremendous influx of donations from concerned citizens wanting to help others keep a full pantry during the holiday season.



Unfortunately, this won't be enough to help those in need for the rest of the year – or even through the end of winter.



Year round, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina distributes over 50 million pounds of food and other household items throughout their 19 county service region, including over 17 million pounds of perishable items that can't be stored long term.



Because of this, we encourage you to donate whenever you see a food drive, even in the "off season". And if it's been a while since you've seen a collection box, visit the Food Bank's website and find out where you can donate today or how to hold a food drive of your own. You can also volunteer at their distribution centers and help in other ways, because there's no shortage of opportunities to lend a helping hand to those in need – any time of the year.



