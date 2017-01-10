Man wanted in alleged sexual exploitation case now in jail

A man wanted by the Rowan Sheriff's Office on charges that he was involved in a sexual exploitation case involving children is now in custody.

Joshua Douglas Martorelli, 33, turned himself in to investigators at the Rowan Magistrate's Office just before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with possessing photographic images from secret peeping, and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

**WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT**

On January 7 deputies arrested Wendy Arlene Kasper, 36, of Salisbury. They said Kasper engaged in sexual acts with a dog on numerous occasions and had committed the felony of secretly video recording a child in a bathroom for the purpose of sexual gratification.

This investigation indicated that Kasper was involved in child pornography dissemination with Martorelli.

Martorelli is also from Salisbury, and is possibly involved in a larger child pornography group that is still under investigation, according to detectives.

The Rowan Sheriff noted that this information is being shared with other jurisdictions, including the State Bureau of Investigation.

On Friday, Wendy Kasper was arrested for the felony charges of secret peeping with a recording device, possessing photographic images from secret peeping, and three counts of crimes against nature.

