Northwestern High School student accused of having pellet gun on - | WBTV Charlotte

Northwestern High School student accused of having pellet gun on campus

Al'Qa-Sim (Source: Rock Hill Jail) Al'Qa-Sim (Source: Rock Hill Jail)
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

A Northwestern High School student was arrested after police say they found a pellet gun in his car Monday. 

Rock Hill police say an officer smelled a strong marijuana odor coming from Akhir Al-Qa'Sim's car in the school's parking lot, located on W. Main Street. Police searched Al-Qa'Sim's maroon 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage, where they found a Powerline 11a1 bb gun tucked under the driver's seat, according to the police report. 

Officers also found 4.6 grams of what appeared to be marijuana and a .40 calliber bullet. Qa'Sims told police the substance was cake, not marijuana.

Al-Qa'Sim was placed in the Rock Hill Jail and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. 

The unknown marijuana substance was submitted for testing. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly