Northwestern High School student accused of having pellet gun on campus

A Northwestern High School student was arrested after police say they found a pellet gun in his car Monday.

Rock Hill police say an officer smelled a strong marijuana odor coming from Akhir Al-Qa'Sim's car in the school's parking lot, located on W. Main Street. Police searched Al-Qa'Sim's maroon 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage, where they found a Powerline 11a1 bb gun tucked under the driver's seat, according to the police report.

Officers also found 4.6 grams of what appeared to be marijuana and a .40 calliber bullet. Qa'Sims told police the substance was cake, not marijuana.

Al-Qa'Sim was placed in the Rock Hill Jail and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

The unknown marijuana substance was submitted for testing.

