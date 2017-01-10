West Rowan High School student accused of carrying gun, knife on campus

A West Rowan High School student is accused of bringing a knife and gun to school on Friday.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says a student told the assistant principal that 16-year-old Stephen McClary was carrying a gun on campus. Officials removed McClary from class and asked what weapons he had in his possession.

McClary reportedly said he had a knife in his right boot, which he removed. Officials say they searched McClary's backpack, where they found a .45 caliber handgun wrapped in a towel. The gun was not loaded and no magazines were found, deputies say.

McClary reportedly took the gun without permission while visiting a relative over Christmas.

McClary was charged with two counts of having weapons on campus or other educational property and possession of firearm by a minor.

He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $10,000 secured bond.

