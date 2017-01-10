Iredell County man accused of luring woman into home, assaulting her

An Iredell County man wanted for assault and kidnapping has been arrested.

Iredell County deputies say 34-year-old Brandon Eugene Gibbs allegedly lured a woman into his home last Thursday by asking for help with a flat tire. The victim reported the incident the sheriff's office, saying when she arrived at Gibbs' home on Jan. 5, he pulled her in and assaulted her numerous times.

Gibbs was arrested Saturday and faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and larceny. He was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center. He has no bond at this time.

